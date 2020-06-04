Will Masina retract his remarks on economy? ANC says he agreed to

The Ekurhuleni mayor got into trouble when he tweeted an article and agreed with EFF leader Julius Malema’s remarks that 'the white economy should collapse'.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday said its chairperson Mzwandile Masina had agreed to toe the line and respect the party’s policies.

I fully agree with my friend on this one @Julius_S_Malema. Until we nationalise all commanding heights of the economy- we need to restart this economy and make sure it favors the majority. Things can’t be sane again pic.twitter.com/NNULKJX6zV — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) May 31, 2020

The Ekurhuleni mayor was reprimanded by the ANC, and then took to Twitter, defying the governing party. He tweeted that he was not afraid of getting fired and insisted he was not a coward.

The Ekurhuleni regional leadership called on him to retract his statement.

“The ANC on its own must heighten its policy processes to all members and leaders of the party. We have told him as the executive committee to retract whatever he said,” said spokesperson Thembinkosi Nciza.

“As the executive committee, we raised the fundamentals of how the ANC works and expect him to follow the process,” he added.