Will govt appeal ruling on invalid lockdown regulations?

JOHANNESBURG - The Liberty Fighters Network’s (LFN) legal team is expected to meet on Thursday to come up with a plan to ensure government abided by a court judgment ordering it to amend and republish the lockdown regulations under levels 4 and 3.

On Tuesday, the LFN won its case in the High Court in Pretoria, which found government’s lockdown regulations for levels 4 and 3 were unconstitutional and invalid.

Government has two weeks to make the necessary changes and it was not yet clear if the State planned to appeal the judgment.

The LFN’s president Reyno de Beer said they had not yet received any indication from government’s legal representatives about whether an appeal was on the cards.

“We don’t know what government’s attitude is currently, but we would love for the government to utilise this opportunity to consult properly with other organisations as well,” De Beer said.

De Beer said his organisation’s legal team would come up with a plan to ensure government kept within the court’s time frame of amending and publishing the new lockdown regulations

However, Wits University law professor, advocate James Grant, believes the High Court ruling only applied in Gauteng as the High Court in Pretoria did not have greater jurisdiction.

“There is another problem, judge Norman Davis sits in Gauteng and the effect of his order is restricted to Gauteng only. We are all waiting to be told what to do and what not to do, and these rulings have created some uncertainties as the regulations without the judgments were incredibly difficult to follow,” he said.

De Beer denied that and accused Grant of trying to sow confusion among citizens.

