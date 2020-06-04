WC records 54 more COVID-19 deaths as national total rises to 848

The Department of Health said on Thursday that the total number of infections had increased to 40,792.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of coronavirus fatalities rose by 56 to 848, the Department of Health said on Thursday as the total number of infections increased to 40,792.

The Western Cape recorded 54 of the deaths bringing its total to 561. The Free State and KwaZulu-Natal recorded one fatality each.

The country also recorded 3,267 more cases of the virus, with the department saying that the Western Cape remained the epicentre of the outbreak with 66,2% of the cases.

A total of 820,675 tests have been conducted of which 34,696 had been done in the last 24 hours.

The department added that there were 21,311 recoveries.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 is 40 792, the total number of deaths is 848 and the recoveries to date are 21 311, which translates to a recovery rate of 52,24%. pic.twitter.com/1jnBtsHC8p — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 4, 2020

WATCH: Lockdown invalidity appeal: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 4 June 2020 PM