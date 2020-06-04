WC Community Safety Dept outraged by latest spike in gang violence

Over the past few days, children have been affected by what MEC Albert Fritz said was the 'renewed violence' that had broken out since we shifted to alert level 3 of the lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has expressed its 'outrage' over the continued gang violence in parts of Cape Town.

Just last night, two-year-old Zhario and his father Moegamat Johnson were shot and killed in Bonteheuwel in an alleged drive-by shooting.

Johnson died on the scene, his son, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Thursday morning.

Since the weekend, there has been a spike in alleged gang-related shootings in Manenberg, Lentegeur, Boneheuwel, Beacon Valley and Lavender Hill.

Last night, Johnson and his two-year-old son fell victim when they were walking down the street in their neighbourhood.

And while this community is mourning the loss of Zhario and Moegamat, a family of four, including two children that were shot and wounded in their wendy house in Lenteguer, Mitchells Plain, are still recovering in hospital.

The Western Cape community policing forum board's Fransina Lukas agrees with Fritz about the increase in violence as lockdown levels dropped.

But she believes police need to step up as well, as the anti-gang unit.

"We shootouts and killings and our children get killed and it is something that is uncalled for. Police have to deal decisively with these gangs as our people are dying."