Water dept’s Thami ka Plaatjie on suspension over alleged corruption

The department on Wednesday said Thami ka Plaatjie and two former officials were being investigated after an audio discussing their plans to take the money for their personal enrichment surfaced.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Water and Sanitation’s (DWS) chief water adviser, Thami ka Plaatjie, has been placed on suspension amid being implicated in corruption for trying to enrich himself with the department’s R200 billion budget.

The department on Wednesday said Ka Plaatjie and two former officials were being investigated after audio discussing their plans to take the money for their personal enrichment surfaced.

It is understood the money was meant to provide water for Maluti-a-Phofung residents in the Free State.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu appointed advocate Terry Motau to prioritise the investigation into Ka Plaatjie’s alleged conduct as a matter of urgency.

Ka Plaatjie was accused of roping in two subordinates from the DWS to work with him to manipulate water tanker contracts for their own benefit.

Sisulu’s spokesperson Mcintosh Polela said the minister called for the probe after being inundated with questions regarding the leaked audio.

“Once the minister was made aware of this, she then directed advocate Terry Motau to investigate. While this matter is being investigated, Thami ka Plaatjie has been asked to remain on suspension,” Polela said.

Advocate Motau was also leading an investigation of historic corruption involving projects worth more than R16 billion in the department.