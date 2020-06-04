UCT assures med students of COVID-19 measures in place as some classes resume
Students are back to training at Groote Schuur Hospital and other healthcare facilities across the Cape, but like several doctors and nurses, they are concerned about their safety.
CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town said that it had numerous measures in place to make sure that final year medical students could finish the year without a hitch.
Contact learning has been suspended since the lockdown was implemented on 27 March.
Now, students are back to training at Groote Schuur Hospital and other healthcare facilities across the Cape, but like several doctors and nurses, they are concerned about their safety.
UCT said that the faculty was doing its best to protect students by providing personal protective equipment and modifying assessments alongside other interventions.
The institution has also employed additional clinical trainers to assist with student learning.
A final year med student, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that classmates were still worried about their safety.
"They've been giving us a lot of reassurance and words of hope to protect us but there's been a lot of conflicting and vague information."
They're concerned about contracting the virus and being unable to catch up on the practical work they will miss, as a result.
UCT said that these situations would be dealt with on a case-by case basis.
The faculty asked for the students' understanding and collaboration during this challenging time.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
