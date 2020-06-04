Treasury report into Beitbridge border fence 'to be released next week'

The committee believes the fence, valued at R37 million, was not fulfilling the role it was intended to, calling it a waste of money.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has reiterated that a number of processes are underway probing the construction of the controversial Beitbridge border fence.

De Lille and department officials accounted to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the matter on Wednesday.

The committee believes the fence, valued at R37 million, was not fulfilling the role it was intended to, calling it a waste of money.

De Lille said investigations were under way to ascertain if due processes were followed.

“We are determined to get to the bottom of this and once the investigations have been completed, we will bring the findings to the public, Parliament and to the portfolio committees because corruption steals from the poor.”

She said a national Treasury report on the matter would also be released next week.

“Either processes were followed or not followed but we won’t know until we have got the facts and the truth.”