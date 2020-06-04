Toddler (2), father latest victims of shootings in Bonteheuwel

At least six children have been wounded in gun violence in the Cape Town metro this week.

CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old toddler shot in Bonteheuwel on Wednesday night has died.



The baby boy's 32-year-old father was also killed in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting in the area.

There's a been a surge in gang-related shootings experienced in some of Cape Town's high-crime communities.

The SAPS has deployed more policemen following sporadic shootings in Mananberg and Lavender Hill this past weekend.

Police said that the Bonteheuwel victims were walking to a nearby shop when they came under attack.

The man was carrying the baby on his arm.

Chairperson of the Bonteheuwel Development Forum, Henrietta Abrahams, said that gang-related shooting continued in the community even after national lockdown was rolled out in March.

"In terms of shootings, gang turf wars, gang fights, that has been going on. We haven't seen SAPS doing consistent work on these shootings.

Police are searching for two unidentified suspects in connection with the incident.