Tladi Clinic healthcare staff strike after colleague tests positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Healthcare workers at the Tladi Clinic in Soweto have downed tools after one of their colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s understood the woman’s results were released on Thursday and after she disclosed them to her colleagues, they refused to continue working.

This is the third clinic in the area to be shut due to the pandemic. Last month, a clinic in Mofolo was closed after a positive case was confirmed. The Zola clinic suffered the same fate following allegations of a lack of personal protective equipment.

Staff at the Tladi Clinic demanded to be sent home.

According to one of the nurses, management held a meeting with union leaders and it was agreed that all staff should be sent home.

One woman was in line for her chronic medication when the protest started.

"After a while, it seemed as if the nurses were no longer working, they had downed tools. The matron then stepped out and told us they would not be able to help us today after one of the nurses tested positive for COVID-19."

She said that she was sent to the nearby TB clinic with all the other patients who were in line.

The Gauteng Health Department’s Kwara Kekana said they were aware of the case at the clinic: “We will attend to it so that there is a continuation of services.”

The nurses at the Tladi Clinic were sent home and will be screened and tested for the coronavirus on Friday.

