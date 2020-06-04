Soweto man electrocuted after tampering with Eskom mini-substation

Eskom said that it is concerned about the increase in illegal connections and tampering with power infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - A Soweto man has been electrocuted after allegedly tampering with an Eskom mini-substation in Tladi.

It's understood that another man was injured in the incident.

The utility's Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya: "We urge members of the community to refrain from illegal operations because they're not only unsafe but they compromise the integrity of our networks. In most cases, they result in prolonged power supply interruptions that can be avoided."

Police are investigating the incident.