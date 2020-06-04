SAPS expecting to arrest senior officer involved in fraud, corruption
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole set up a task team following serious allegations of corruption dating back to 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are now expecting to arrest a lieutenant-colonel after eight officers were handcuffed on charges of fraud and corruption.
Since then, the task team has been conducting a widespread intensive investigation into tender fraud relating to the branding of police vehicles.
Eight officers, including a former lieutenant-general, were handcuffed on Thursday morning along with six private citizens.
The police's Vish Naidoo said: “Nine members of the SAPS, including senior police officers, as well as private company directors and employers are alleged to be involved in an elaborate act to defraud the state. These suspects have been arrested at their respective premises in various areas including Pretoria, Centurion and Durban.”
