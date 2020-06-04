Safpu: Absa sponsorship decision massive blow to football

Absa and the PSL made the announcement on Thursday that the bank would not be renewing its sponsorship agreement at the end of the current season.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Players Union said that Absa ending its sponsorship agreement with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was a massive blow to football in the country.

"We have enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship with the PSL and have supported the PSL’s work in South African football and sports development. While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts. We are therefore exploring alternative options to continue our relationship with the PSL," said Daniel Mminele, chief executive of Absa Group.

Speaking to EWN Sport, SAFPU president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said that the PSL must find another sponsor soon.

"We hope that the league, under its guidance and leadership, will be able to replace the Absa sponsorship because its very important if we are to go anywhere. Any sponsorship that pulls out undermines the intention of us developing football," he said.

The football season has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and Gaoshubelwe something like this will contribute to the uncertainty around the game.

"There’s issues of health, there’s issues of livelihood of the players so if everyone was to say that they are pulling out of sponsorship then there might be a serious problem," he said.