Sadtu in KZN calls for further consultations on reopening schools
The union said it had lost confidence that the department would be able to manage the resumption of classes on Monday after reporting that it lost PPE worth millions of rand this week.
DURBAN – The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the Education Department to sit down with unions and school governing bodies to decide on a date of when classes could realistically resume.
The union on Wednesday said it had lost confidence that the department would be able to manage the resumption of classes on Monday after reporting that it lost personal protective equipment (PPE) worth millions of rand this week.
Sadtu said poor consultation with those involved had harmed the department’s reputation.
Sadtu KZN secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said poor co-ordination and negligence led the department to lose PPEs earmarked for schools in the region.
“The reason why on 24 May 2020 we were saying the department needed at least two to three weeks to prepare for the reopening of schools was that we understood it doesn’t have the capacity,” Caluza said.
Caluza said the loss of PPEs would negatively affect the reopening of schools on Monday, and the solution was for the department to bring other stakeholders on board.
“Because without those [PPEs], my worry now is that the leadership may lose credibility in society because they announce things that don’t happen continuously,” she said.
KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu is expected to deliver the department’s budget speech on Thursday.
Mshenguis also expected to give clarity on the department’s plan to reopen schools next week.
