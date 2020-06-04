Parly given power to axe Ipid head as Ramaphosa signs off on 2 amendment bills
The president may have had his hands full with COVID-19 related urgent business, but he did find the time to sign the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Amendment Bill into law.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally put pen to paper when he signed two key amendment bills into law.
One bill, the Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill deals with making political party funding transparent.
The other is the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act which gives powers to Parliament to suspend or remove the head of Ipid.
The laws were signed on 26 May.
The president may have had his hands full with COVID-19 related urgent business, but he did find the time to sign the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Amendment Bill into law.
The Constitutional Court in 2016 declared parts of the Ipid Act invalid and unconstitutional as they gave the Minister of Police absolute powers to suspend or remove the head of Ipid without a parliamentary process.
The DA during debates had accused Minister of Police Bheki Cele of not willing to surrender his powers over the Ipid when it comes to suspension and removal of its head.
The Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill introduced a new chapter in the act, dealing with the publication and availability of political parties’ records of funding.
Party funding records will now have to be made public every quarter and held for five years according to the act.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.