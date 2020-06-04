NMF rallies behind George Floyd protests, condemns Collins Khosa killing

The organisation has condemned the killing of George Floyd at the hands of US police and here back home of Collins Khosa, who was killed in a scuffle with soldiers in Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation is the latest South African organisation to support the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States.

Its reaction comes after the African National Congress (ANC) urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to take up the issue.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is critical of the US government and police in its statement.

The foundation said that the protests showed that black people have had enough of violence.

The foundation said that when people are constantly subjected to violence at the hands of authorities, they were left with no choice but to respond with the same.

They cite former President Nelson Mandela as an example, who was involved in the armed struggle against the apartheid government.

The organisation is also critical of government and the South African National Defence Force over the killing of Collins Khosa during lockdown in April.

The foundation said violence could be rational and carefully targeted as part of a strategy to counter structural violence against black people.