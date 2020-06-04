Mboweni to table emergency Budget on 24 June

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to deal with it means that the Budget that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabled in February has to be substantially revised.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will table his emergency Budget on Wednesday, 24 June.

This was agreed to at Thursday morning’s meeting of the National Assembly’s programming committee.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to deal with it means that the Budget Mboweni tabled in February has to be substantially revised.

A new Budget is also needed so that Parliament can approve the R500 billion financial support the government has committed to deal with the crisis, of which R130 billion will come from reprioritising departments' existing allocations.

Mboweni asked in May for 24 June to be the date when he delivers his new Budget, and now his wish has been granted.

Parliament is still busy with legislation tabled in support of his February Budget. On Tuesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) approved the Division of Revenue Bill and the actual Budget will be voted on when the Appropriations Bill comes before the National Assembly on 12 June and the NCOP on 19 June.

That will clear the way for Mboweni to table his special adjustments Budget the following week on 24 June.

The National Assembly will have its next plenary on Tuesday, with some MPs present and others linked online.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer MPs questions on 18 June while Deputy President David Mabuza will do the same on 25 June. It’s as yet unclear whether they will be physically present in the House or not.