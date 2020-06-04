Law enforcement agencies deploy in Joburg CBD to ensure level 3 compliance
Officers were also hard at work raiding shops believed to be selling fake goods in Jeppe Street. Several items were confiscated and shops closed down.
JOHANNESBURG - A large contingent of members of law enforcement agencies has been deployed in the Joburg CBD as part of Operation Okae Molao.
The operation seeks to ensure that shoppers and business owners adhere to lockdown regulations.
With the country now four days into level three of the lockdown, members of law enforcement agencies, including the South African National Defence Force, are back in the Joburg CBD to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations.
While it was still difficult for social distancing to be observed, officers encouraged street vendors and shoppers to adhere to the rules as the police’s General Max Masha explained: “We are in this season where we are fighting something invincible called the coronavirus. We are here in the CBD to ensure that people are maintaining social distancing and understand that there are certain dos and don’ts.”
Officers are also hard at work raiding shops believed to be selling fake goods in Jeppe Street. Several items have been confiscated and shops closed down.
Krotoa Micheals believes her shop was targeted for no reason: “My main concern over here is if these raids are being run by government officials, our shops are being closed. We are not selling anything and we have to carry the brunt of shops being closed.”
Officers said that they would return to the CBD soon.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
