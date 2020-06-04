Labour Court rules in Numsa’s favour over Macsteel strike
Numsa members were on strike at the steel company since May, accusing management of reducing workers’ salaries by 20% without consulting them.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday claimed victory in a COVID-19 related labour matter after the Labour Court dismissed an urgent application launched by Macsteel to stop their strike.
The company was operating with 50% its usual staff since the national lockdown and argued that the salary reduction was necessary due to the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.
“This tactic was used to frustrate and undermine the strike. Macsteel has been operating at 50% capacity since the lockdown. It argued in court that the salary reductions were necessary given the severe impact that the COVID-19 lockdown has had on its revenue, and therefore, it took a decision to cut salaries for the months of May, June, and July without the workers agreeing to this,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.
