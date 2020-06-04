Workers at Far East Rand Hospital threaten to strike over lack of PPEs

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) said at least six people at the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Healthcare workers at the Far East Rand Hospital in Springs on Wednesday threatened to go on strike if the Department of Health failed to address their concerns over a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The union said only a section of the facility was fumigated following the outbreak. Nupsaw said workers felt forced to go to work without proper protection.

Nupsaw spokesperson Kagiso Mokoe said they were also considering legal action.

“Workers are demanding a report to show that they got tested on the day the hospital said it tested them. We want to see whether the results have been manipulated,” she said.

