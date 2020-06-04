WC hospitals see spike in trauma cases after alcohol sales resume

With the province trying to reserve as much intensive care unit space as possible to deal with the peak in COVID-19 cases, this extra burden is of particular concern for health authorities.

CAPE TOWN - It's been just four days since the sale of alcohol resumed across the country and the Western Cape Health Department on Thursday said that it was already feeling the effects of the decision in trauma wards.

Under lockdown level three, the sale of alcohol is permitted but only from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.

During the first few weeks of level five lockdown, Groote Schuur Hospital reported a massive drop in trauma admissions, with the numbers dropping by almost two thirds.

Now, less than a week since alcohol was reintroduced into the mix, things are going back to normal.

The Western Cape's head of health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that alcohol-related traumas included contact crimes and car crashes and more often than not they require serious interventions.

"Because there are some severe injuries, we, therefore, need to have access to ICU and that’s where the big challenge comes."

With the province trying to reserve as much intensive care unit space as possible to deal with the peak in COVID-19 cases, this extra burden is of particular concern for health authorities.

Cloete has again appealed to drinkers to indulge responsibly and think about the effects their choices have on others, especially as the provinces faces a second crisis in the form of COVID-19.

LIFTING OF BOOZE BAN PREMATURE

Within 36 hours of the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales, trauma doctors were already feeling the effects.

"I worked on Tuesday night and in one night I had seen more alcohol-related trauma, than I did in the entire month of May. People were coming in intoxicated, having stabbed each other and then I need to emphasise the gender-based violence. Many women came in needing to be consoled because their partners inflicted violence on them."

Trauma doctor Savannah Smith said that the influx meant that her attention and that of her colleagues was divided.

"The 80-year-old grandmother who fell and broke her hip and ended up waiting up to eight hours to be seen by me, because I was too busy seeing all the alcohol-related trauma, so I've heard similar stories from many of my colleagues over the past few days and I speak on their behalf, saying the lifting of the alcohol ban may have been somewhat premature."

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, Smith said that its critical that residents abided by the rules to curb the spread of the disease.