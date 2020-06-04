Former Lesotho first lady wants urgent bail, says husband critically ill

Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying that the former prime minister had undergone prostate cancer surgery, had Alzheimer's disease and incontinence.

MASERU - Lesotho’s former first lady Maesiah Thabane wants urgent bail, saying that her husband former Prime Minister Tom Thabane is critically ill and needs her personal care.

Maesiah is alleged to have masterminded the killing of Thabane’s second wife, Lipolelo, in 2017.

She was remanded in custody on Wednesday after the appeal court revoked her bail last week.

She said that he was critically ill, in his last days and could not pull through unless she was by his side.

She said that Tom Thabane was due for a doctor’s visit next week and, as his spouse, she was the only person who could take care of him.

But lawyers for the complainants that had her bail revoked, including Thabane’s grandson, said that they would oppose the application.