Former Lesotho first lady wants urgent bail, says husband critically ill
Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying that the former prime minister had undergone prostate cancer surgery, had Alzheimer's disease and incontinence.
MASERU - Lesotho’s former first lady Maesiah Thabane wants urgent bail, saying that her husband former Prime Minister Tom Thabane is critically ill and needs her personal care.
Maesiah is alleged to have masterminded the killing of Thabane’s second wife, Lipolelo, in 2017.
She was remanded in custody on Wednesday after the appeal court revoked her bail last week.
#LipoleloThabaneMurder#Lesotho Former First Lady Maesiah Thabane wants bail by 9 June -— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2020
Her reasons - that her husband Former Prime Minister Tom Thabane needs her care because he
-had a prostate cancer operation
-has Alzheimers
-incontinence@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/pMHuPn4CYy
She said that he was critically ill, in his last days and could not pull through unless she was by his side.
She said that Tom Thabane was due for a doctor’s visit next week and, as his spouse, she was the only person who could take care of him.
But lawyers for the complainants that had her bail revoked, including Thabane’s grandson, said that they would oppose the application.
