EWN says goodbye to comments section

This is a decision we have not taken lightly and we're sure going to miss your interactions, but it is out of our hands.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has decided to close its comments section.

We have not taken this decision lightly. We have run a long road with our audience since ewn.co.za started in 2008, and we have enjoyed your interaction with our content and with us. It has often been enriching as you debated pressing issues facing our country, suggested solutions and even called out when those in authority were running away from their responsibility.

But with increasing readers, it has become unsustainable to continue to moderate the comments, which we are legally obliged to do if we have the feature on the website. We would like to use the time and resources to focus on giving you a better product instead.

For this reason, we will be closing the comments section on Friday, 5 June 2020.

This decision does not mean you won’t be able to get hold of us. Should you have anything you’d like to share with us that improves our product, a story for us to look at or an opinion piece you've written and would like us to publish, you can get hold of us on editor@ewn.co.za.

Looking forward to interacting with you further.