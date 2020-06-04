Eight cops arrested for fraud, corruption
The eight officers were handcuffed in a Thursday morning operation along with a former lieutenant general and six private citizens.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested eight of their own on charges of fraud and corruption.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole set up a special anti-corruption task team following serious allegations of corruption dating back to 2017.
Since then, the task team has been conducting a widespread intensive investigation into tender fraud related to the marking of police vehicles.
"I have been kept abreast of this extensive and very complicated investigation since its inception. I am confident that the cases against the arrested suspects are water-tight," said General Sitole.
Police expect to arrest lieutenant colonel as well.
