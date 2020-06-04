COVID-19: Additional attention directed to EC as its cases hit 4,526

The health ministry on Wednesday also confirmed the number of known cases in the country has risen to 37,525.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirty-seven more people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing South Africa's death toll to 792.

The Western Cape and the Eastern Cape jointly account for 78% of the cases.

The Eastern Cape currently has 4,526 infections.

#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africa as at 03 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/ruRERfUXgy — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 3, 2020