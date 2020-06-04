COVID-19: Additional attention directed to EC as its cases hit 4,526
The health ministry on Wednesday also confirmed the number of known cases in the country has risen to 37,525.
JOHANNESBURG - Thirty-seven more people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing South Africa's death toll to 792.
The Western Cape and the Eastern Cape jointly account for 78% of the cases.
The Eastern Cape currently has 4,526 infections.
#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africa as at 03 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/ruRERfUXgy— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 3, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 37 525, the total number of deaths is 792 and the recoveries to date are 19 682. pic.twitter.com/qh2ldlWvD5— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 3, 2020
