Child Protection Week: Public urged to stop cycle of abuse & exploitation

Despite the strict COVID-19 lockdown regulations, boys and girls are still being attacked and killed at an alarming rate.

CAPE TOWN - While the country marks Child Protection Week amid the lockdown, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Thursday said South Africans needed to do more to safeguard children in this dangerous country.

Government called on South Africans to stop the cycle of neglect, abuse, violence, and exploitation of children.

Despite the strict COVID-19 lockdown regulations, boys and girls are still being attacked and killed at an alarming rate.

Zulu said adults should be more patient with children during the lockdown as they too were anxious and frustrated during this uncertain period.

“The call is much more to those who hear or see that there is abuse going on somewhere around their community. It’s their responsibility and duty to try and help where they can,” Zulu said.



Child Protection Week comes to an end on Sunday and children still face many challenges, some of which have grave consequences.

MOTHER CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING AND MURDER

On Wednesday, a 42-year-old KwaZulu-Natal mother was charged with allegedly kidnapping and murdering her six-year-old daughter who went missing on Sunday.

Reacting to the death of the little girl, Zulu said she could not imagine the pain the family was going through.

“Nothing is as painful as knowing that a child suffered in the hands of someone they know, and in most instances, these cases that are reported to police involve perpetrators the children known and are relate to,” she said.

MORE CHILD DEATHS

Zulu said no child should ever endure pain and trauma, even more so at the hands of those they trusted.

In Hanover Park, Cape Town, the family of 15-year-old Dwayne Tyman was still trying to come to terms with his untimely death after gangsters opened fire on a group of children last week as they stood around a fire to keep warm.

Police were also investigating the murder of a young body in Bronkhorstspruit, Pretoria, who was stabbed 14 times just days after his birthday.