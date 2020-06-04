Ceppwawu placed under administration

The decision follows the union’s failure to submit audited financial statements to the Labour Registrar for four years as prescribed in law.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has placed the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers; Union (Ceppwawu) under administration, stripping its leaders of all powers.

The decision follows the union’s failure to submit audited financial statements to the Labour Registrar for four years as prescribed in law.

Ceppwawu has also been dysfunctional for years, with its leaders and members fighting over a multi-billion rand investment fund and its provident fund administrators.

In the court order, Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said that it was just and equitable that the Labour Registrar’s application to place Ceppwawu under administration be granted given the lengthy delays by the union to meet its obligations.

Failure to submit the financial statements to the Labour Registrar means that there was no oversight over the use of union finances by its leaders for years, with the issue being at the root of divisions which have stalked Ceppwawu for close to a decade.

Judge Rabkin-Naicker said that the court’s finding was premised on safeguarding the interests of the union’s membership and upholding the core principles promoting and protecting collective bargaining in the Constitution and the Labour Relations Act.

Thulisile Njapa Mashanda has been appointed administrator of Ceppwawu and has been granted powers including to operate or close existing bank accounts of the union, control funds and finances and to determine its annual budget.

She will also control cash investments, shares and other securities and assets owned or held by the union, meaning that she could likely bring to finality the protracted battle among Ceppwawu members over a multi-billion rand investment fund.