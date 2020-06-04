ANC-led alliance launches COVID-19 framework document to guide SA

The governing party and its alliance partners the South African Communist Party and Congress of South African Trade Unions held a briefing on Thursday afternoon after their meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) led alliance has launched the COVID-19 framework document that they said must guide the country’s approach to COVID-19.

The governing party and its alliance partners, the South African Communist Party and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), held a briefing on Thursday afternoon after their meeting.

The ANC’s Jessie Duarte explained further what the framework document dealt with: “Preparing health facilities for treatment, getting necessary equipment for treatment, ensure other diseases are not neglected and build the national health insurance capacity and also deal with hunger.”