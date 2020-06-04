ANC launches Black Friday campaign to fight racism, police brutality
The ANC’s Jessie Duarte said that the campaign was intended to show solidarity with the Justice for Floyd Movement.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) alliance has launched an anti-racism and anti-police brutality campaign, calling on South Africans to wear black every Friday for three weeks to take a stand against racism.
The governing party and its alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu, held a briefing on Thursday afternoon after its meeting.
The organisations mentioned the killing of George Floyd in America, who's death was filmed last week after being arrested by police in Minneapolis.
His death led to protests across the US calling for justice and a stop in police brutality on black Americans.
The ANC’s Jessi Duarte said that the campaign was intended to show solidarity with the Justice for Floyd Movement.
"It will start our own Black Friday whenceforth we are called up on to wear black on Friday for the next three weeks. The anti-racism campaign to be launched tomorrow will also highlight the racism in our own country and against security force brutality."
