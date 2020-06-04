Acsa needs over R11 billion to survive – Mbalula
The minister said Acsa and some major South African airlines could not be allowed to fail because they played a crucial role in the country’s economy.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said government was discussing how much money the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) would need to survive.
Mbalula said Acsa and some major South African airlines could not be allowed to fail because they played a crucial role in the country’s economy.
The aviation industry was one of the hardest-hit sectors because of the ban on air travel since the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented in March.
Mbalula said Acsa needed at least R11 billion to address the impact of the pandemic with domestic flights expected to resume operations soon.
But several airlines were in dire financial straits with SAA and Comair currently under business rescue.
Mbalula said the aviation sector needed money after being hit hard by the pandemic.
“Acsa alone will need over R11 billion to address the financial situation they are faced with. Government has hope, it is discussing a recovery plan on how we are going to assist,” Mbalula said.
“How we are going to address that is a matter that we are looking at and we are addressing it in the overall package of industries that are distress, and how we can actually intervene,” he added.
The minister said if Acsa failed, it meant a huge chunk of the economy would be wiped out too.
WATCH: Minister Mbalula assesses readiness of OR Tambo Airport
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.