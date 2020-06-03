WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

Tedros also told an online media briefing he was “especially worried” about the outbreak in Central and South America, where infections have been spreading rapidly.

GENEVA - The World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the new coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, after testing was suspended due to health concerns.

