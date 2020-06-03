WC Finance MEC Maynier calls for George Airport to be reopened
Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier said that it played a significant role in providing access to the Garden Route District for many business travellers across the country.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier is calling for the opening of George Airport under the level 3 lockdown regulations.
Maynier said that it had not been listed as one of the airports permitted to open to receive business travellers and cargo.
He said that it played a significant role in providing access to the Garden Route District for many business travellers across the country.
"This decision will be bad for business at a time when we should be doing everything that we can to open up the economy safely and responsibly in the Western Cape."
Maynier added that he had written to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to request an urgent reconsideration of this decision.
His department said that the average number of passengers through the George Airport prior to the COVID-19 lockdown was around 55,000 a passengers per month, of which approximately 40% were business travellers.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.