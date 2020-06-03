WC Finance MEC Maynier calls for George Airport to be reopened

Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier said that it played a significant role in providing access to the Garden Route District for many business travellers across the country.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier is calling for the opening of George Airport under the level 3 lockdown regulations.

Maynier said that it had not been listed as one of the airports permitted to open to receive business travellers and cargo.

He said that it played a significant role in providing access to the Garden Route District for many business travellers across the country.

"This decision will be bad for business at a time when we should be doing everything that we can to open up the economy safely and responsibly in the Western Cape."

Maynier added that he had written to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to request an urgent reconsideration of this decision.

His department said that the average number of passengers through the George Airport prior to the COVID-19 lockdown was around 55,000 a passengers per month, of which approximately 40% were business travellers.