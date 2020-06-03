Union calls for Tygerberg Hospital to be closed over health workers' safety

This in the wake of the hospital confirming the death of another staffer who died of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN – Unions are raising red flags around the safety of healthcare workers at Tygerberg Hospital.

Monwabisi Selani worked as a porter at Tygerberg Hospital. He died at Khayelitsha Hospital a week ago, bringing to four the number of Tygerberg Hospital staff who had died of the virus.

As of Tuesday, 296 Tygerberg Hospital staff had tested positive for COVID-19. Staff members who recovered from the virus were 144, but unions were very worried about the figures.

The Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) conducted a preliminary inspection at Tygerberg Hospital this week.

“While going there, we weren’t screened, there were no proper protocols in place, and there are even concerns about access control,” said Gerald Lotriet, Hospersa’s provincial chairperson.

Lotriet said the hospital needed to be closed altogether to avoid a catastrophe.

“The facility needs to be shut down until the correct protocols in terms of occupational health and safety, and all of the immediate protocols have been put in place to ensure that our workers return to work in a safe working environment,” Lotriet said.

Tygerberg Hospital is one of the frontline institutions in the fight against COVID-19 and at the forefront of the strategy to treat the virus in its epicentre, the Western Cape.

FIRST WC NURSE TO DIE FROM COVID-19

Meanwhile, the risks the nation’s healthcare workers are exposed to were top of mind for the health minister too.

And for one Cape Town man, Marvin Benjamin, the threat the virus posed was all too real.

Benjamin’s 62-year-old mother, Petronella, was a nurse who contracted the virus and died at the end of April.

Her friends and family described her as supportive, caring, and loveable.

Her 36-year-old son Marvin said many of her patients saw her as more than just a nurse they approached for healthcare advice.

“After her death, a lot of people contacted us and told us they actually came to her not just for treatment, because my mom used to work in town at the family planning clinic, but my mom always used to pray for the people, motivated them and did counselling,” he said.

“Aunty Nellie”, as she was affectionately known fell ill with bronchitis and a heavy bout of flu at the end of March.

A COVID-19 test then came back negative and following two weeks rest, sister Benjamin was back at work.

“We told her not to go to work but to rather stay at home because she was almost close to retirement. She told us she wanted to say goodbye to her clients and to her colleagues... and that her work was not finished. That is what she told us that she needs to complete her career the right way,” Marvin said.

It was during this time that sister Benjamin contracted COVID-19 and passed away a day before her retirement on 29 April.

She became the first Western Cape health worker to die of the virus.

