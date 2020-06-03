'The River' halts shooting after reported positive coronavirus case

All cast and crew have been asked to self-isolate for the time being. They will soon be required to go for testing.

JOHANNESBURG - Just a month after resuming shooting, the award-winning DStv telenovela _The River _has had to halt shooting again after one person tested positive for coronavirus.

The cast and crew had resumed shooting after weeks of being out of action after the nationwide lockdown began in March.

It's not clear in which department the person worked in. All cast and crew have been asked to self-isolate for the time being. They will soon be required to go for testing.

Tshedza Pictures, the production company behind The River, said it had taken all the necessary precautionary measures to mitigate the risk of infection.

The show's set has been closed for decontamination.