'The River' halts shooting after reported positive coronavirus case
All cast and crew have been asked to self-isolate for the time being. They will soon be required to go for testing.
JOHANNESBURG - Just a month after resuming shooting, the award-winning DStv telenovela _The River _has had to halt shooting again after one person tested positive for coronavirus.
The cast and crew had resumed shooting after weeks of being out of action after the nationwide lockdown began in March.
It's not clear in which department the person worked in. All cast and crew have been asked to self-isolate for the time being. They will soon be required to go for testing.
Tshedza Pictures, the production company behind The River, said it had taken all the necessary precautionary measures to mitigate the risk of infection.
The show's set has been closed for decontamination.
#TheRiver1Magic #COVID19SouthAfrica - @TshedzaPictures pic.twitter.com/fc7NtpE7rU— PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) June 3, 2020
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.