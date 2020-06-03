Taxi driver flees accident after 2 passengers killed

The taxi he was driving crashed into a lamp pole and overtuned before Jakes Gerwel Drive on the N2 highway on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are on the lookout for a taxi driver that fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

The taxi he was driving crashed into a lamp pole and overturned before Jakes Gerwel Drive on the N2 highway on Wednesday morning.

Two passengers were killed and 15 others were injured during the incident.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk: "The injured passengers were transported to different hospitals for medical treatment. No arrests have been made as it is alleged the driver fled the scene. Charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and the failure to report an accident have been registered for investigation."