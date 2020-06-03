Taxi driver flees accident after 2 passengers killed
The taxi he was driving crashed into a lamp pole and overtuned before Jakes Gerwel Drive on the N2 highway on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are on the lookout for a taxi driver that fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
The taxi he was driving crashed into a lamp pole and overturned before Jakes Gerwel Drive on the N2 highway on Wednesday morning.
Two passengers were killed and 15 others were injured during the incident.
Provincial SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk: "The injured passengers were transported to different hospitals for medical treatment. No arrests have been made as it is alleged the driver fled the scene. Charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and the failure to report an accident have been registered for investigation."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.