Slain Andile Mbuthu related to one of his murder accused, court hears

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped and assaulted in April after being accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in the oThongathi area, north of Durban.

DURBAN - It's emerged in the Verulam Magistrates Court that a slain Durban matric pupil and one of the accused in his murder are related.

The State has alleged that the first suspect, Mlungisi Thabethe, was the mastermind behind the incident as the other accused took orders from him as their employer.

Accused no. 1 in the #AndileMbuthu kidnapping and murder case, Mlungisi Thabethe (28) is appearing in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court in a bid to secure bail. Thabethe’s bail commenced yesterday. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/NquDDTcryO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2020

Thabethe was the first of six suspects who took the stand in a bid to secure bail.

He argued that his business interests, which include a taxi enterprise, a tavern and a carwash, would suffer if he remained in police custody.

But State prosecutor Krishen Shah said that this argument was poor because the businesses were family owned and had continued to operate since Thabethe was arrested last month.

State Prosecutor Krishen Shah says the other accused take orders from #Thabethe because they work for him and his family. Shah says it was Thabethe who initiated the move to buy alcohol that was later allegedly stolen. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/u9tk4fdu1h — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2020

After long and often heated exchanges between Shah and Thabethe, the court ran out of time.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday.

The seventh suspect, a juvenile, abandoned his bail application last week and he's expected back in court next Monday.