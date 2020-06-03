Sisulu calls for probe into DWS official's alleged corruption
Thami ka Plaatjie was suspended after audio emerged of him and two former employees discussing their intensions to siphon from a budget of R200 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called for an investigation into alleged corruption involving an official in her department.
The money was meant for the provision of water in Maluti-a-Phofung in the Free State.
Sisulu has appointed Advocate Terry Motau to investigate the matter.
Ministerial spokesperson McIntosh Polela: "Once the minister was made aware of this, she then directed Advocate Terry Motau to investigate and while this matter is being investigated Thami Ka-Plaatjie has been asked to remain on suspension."
