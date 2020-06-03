NW school closed after principal tests positive for coronavirus

On Monday, 1 June, the man reported that he was not feeling well and decided to see a doctor. Upon arriving, the doctor suggested a test for COVID-19 as the principal was showing symptoms.

JOHANNESBURG - A 56-year-old school principal from a school in the North West has tested positive for coronavirus - less than a week before children are set to return to school.

The results confirmed the positive status on Tuesday and the principal was immediately sent into self-quarantine for 14 days.

The province's education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said: "As the department, we are very much shocked to learn about this news. We are working with the Department of Health who have advised us to close the school with immediate effect. We will rely on their expert advice throughout this period."

The school will only be reopened when all necessary investigations have been concluded.

In the Western Cape, four teachers at separate schools have been infected with COVID-19.