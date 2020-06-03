SA woman stuck in Zim desperate to come back to her daughter

Zola Mbokekwa on Wednesday said she had tried several times to get in touch with the Department of International Relations but to no avail.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African mother who went to Zimbabwe and left her daughter in the care of relatives said she was desperate to return home following the death of her daughter’s father, but had been waiting to be repatriated for a month.

Zola Mbokekwa on Wednesday said she had tried several times to get in touch with the Department of International Relations but to no avail.

Department spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said they were waiting for home affairs and public works to inform them when space was available

When Mbolekwa left her 14-year-old daughter in the care of relatives to go to Zimbabwe in March, she was expecting to return two weeks later but the lockdown was imposed.

In the interim, her daughter’s father contracted COVID-19 and subsequently died.

She has filed documents - including the death certificate of the deceased - requesting urgent assistance since last month and even wrote to the ministers.

“My daughter’s father passed on in April in London and I’m desperate to get to my daughter as soon as possible.”

In a written response, Ngqengelele said he was told that there were hundreds of people who were still stuck at the borders, especially in Zimbabwe and Mozambique because of the shortage of quarantine sites that are made available by public works while it is the responsibility of home affairs to deal with the borders.



However, he said Mbolekwa’s name had been sent to the South Africa high commission in Zimbabwe.

Ngqengelele has undertaken to ensure that the high commission speaks to Mbolekwa.