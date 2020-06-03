Revved up: PE strip club now offering drive-through shows
Residents in PE can now get booze, snacks and a racy show at what is believed to be South Africa's first drive-through strip club.
JOHANNESBURG - The game may have changed, but the hustle remains the same.
Like most business sectors, the adult entertainment industry suffered during the first two alert levels of lockdown.
However, an easing of restrictions has inspired one strip club in Port Elizebth to find a creative solution to the problem.
Residents in PE can now get booze, snacks and a racy show at what is believed to be South Africa's first drive-through strip club.
Candy's Gentleman's Club had opened its doors where driver can park and watch live performances or view a drive-through strip show from just R250.
Although the concept sounds a little crazy, it's been particularly successful in the US where the indursty was forced to find new ways to survive during the pandemic.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.