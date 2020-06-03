Revved up: PE strip club now offering drive-through shows

Residents in PE can now get booze, snacks and a racy show at what is believed to be South Africa's first drive-through strip club.

JOHANNESBURG - The game may have changed, but the hustle remains the same.

Like most business sectors, the adult entertainment industry suffered during the first two alert levels of lockdown.

However, an easing of restrictions has inspired one strip club in Port Elizebth to find a creative solution to the problem.

Residents in PE can now get booze, snacks and a racy show at what is believed to be South Africa's first drive-through strip club.

Candy's Gentleman's Club had opened its doors where driver can park and watch live performances or view a drive-through strip show from just R250.

Although the concept sounds a little crazy, it's been particularly successful in the US where the indursty was forced to find new ways to survive during the pandemic.