Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital treating 7 kids for COVID-19

So far, 30 children have recovered from COVID-19 at the hospital.

CAPE TOWN - The Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital is currently treating seven children for COVID-19.

This was revealed during a visit to the hospital by Premier Alan Winde and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Wednesday.

So far, 30 children have recovered from COVID-19 at the hospital.

"In total, the patients that we have tested have been 37 and there are seven patients admitted at the moment."

Red Cross Hospital's medical manager Anita Parbhoo explained why they'd set up a testing and triage centre where children and their parents or caregivers were screened and tested if they presented symptoms.

"When it gets really busy here, we did not want a situation where patients and caregivers are sitting right next to each other, potentially exposing each other to COVID-19 while they're waiting to be seen, so it's a way of separating them out as best we can."

Those tested are declared 'persons under investigation' and are admitted to a dedicated ward while they await test results.

Anita Parbhoo said that there were concerns around keeping all children who'd been tested in one ward while they awaited results.

"If you are positive, we keep you in one ward and the longer it takes to get the results, we may be exposing a negative child to a positive one and we try to manage that but we try and separate that in separate cubicles."

Delays in COVID-19 testing is a national concern amid a global shortage of test kits.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.