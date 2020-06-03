EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 05, 15, 29, 41, 46 PB: 14

PowerBall Plus: 02, 03, 05, 11, 42 PB: 02

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.