People help themselves to money after Krugersdorp cash-in-transit heist
JOHANNESBURG - Dozens of people rushed to the scene of an armed robbery in Krugersdorp to grab stacks of cash strewn across the street after a heist in Chamdor on Wednesday morning.
Videos on social media showed a Mercedes Benz sedan and a truck on fire, while people scurried for the cash.
Police said a group of suspects in at least three cars attacked a cash van with explosives in the early hours of the morning.
They got away with money, some of which was scattered on Kagiso Drive.
While police searched for those involved in the heist, they also condemned community members who took the stolen money for themselves.
