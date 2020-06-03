Mkhize gives WC’s COVID-19 preparedness the thumbs up

The minister on Tuesday wrapped up a two-day visit to the nation’s virus epicentre to assess what was being done to prepare for the peak.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has given the Western Cape’s COVID-1 9 preparedness the thumbs up.

Mkhize on Tuesday wrapped up a two-day visit to the nation’s virus epicentre to assess what was being done to prepare for the peak.

He said the nationwide testing drive was progressing nicely.

“We do an average of around 19,000 and 20,000 tests every day. That’s what we’ve managed to keep stable,” Mkhize said.



An efficient testing strategy is key to the health system’s COVID-19 strategy and the minister moved to allay fears around testing backlogs.

“We don’t want the public to be too concerned about the fact that there’s a backlog… we will get it all sorted out and when we do that, it doesn’t mean we would be satisfied, it means we still want to test more people,” he said.

Government is focusing not only on testing, but also on getting the health system ready for a rapid rise in cases.

Mkhize said they were satisfied with the progress made in the worst affected provinces, saying the key issue they were looking at was the readiness to deal with a spike in coronavirus cases.

“We are happy with the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, KZN, and Gauteng where once the numbers were higher, we are quite comfortable with the progress made,” he said.

The Western Cape was still by far the worst affected province, which accounted for more than 65% of all cases.

But the Eastern Cape’s curve was also worryingly steep and on Tuesday, its infection numbers surpassed those of Gauteng.

