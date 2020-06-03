Masina agreed to be disciplined after tweet row - Ekurhuleni ANC

Masina got into hot water with his party after he tweeted a newspaper article where he agreed with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's comments that called for the collapse of the white economy.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina has not removed a tweet deemed to be violating some of the party's policies despite being ordered to do so.

Masina got into hot water with his party after he tweeted a newspaper article where he agreed with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's comments that called for the collapse of the white economy.

I fully agree with my friend on this one @Julius_S_Malema. Until we nationalise all commanding heights of the economy- we need to restart this economy and make sure it favors the majority. Things can’t be sane again pic.twitter.com/NNULKJX6zV — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) May 31, 2020

A statement from Luthuli House condemned Masina's stance and called on him to raise his issues by using the party's channels.

The rebuke followed other incriminating tweets where Masina seemed to bash the ANC, saying that he was not a coward and dared the party to fire him.

The tweet, which was posted on Sunday, is still on Masina's Twitter page despite the ANC in Ekurhuleni directing him to retract it.

Masina also threatened to resign from the party.

However, regional spokesperson TK Nciza said that the chairperson did not bring up the issue of stepping down when they met with him to discuss the matter yesterday.

"As the excutive, we never raised the issue we raised the fundamentals of how the ANC works and expect him to follow the process."

Nciza says that Masina has agreed to carry himself with discipline and will continue to perform his duties as expected.