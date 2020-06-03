Lufthansa reports net loss of 2.1 bn euros in first quarter
'Global air traffic has come to a virtual standstill in recent months. This has impacted our quarterly results to an unprecedented extent,' board chairman Carsten Spohr said in a statement.
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany - Lufthansa said it would undergo "far-reaching" restructuring as the airline posted a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on Wednesday, hammered by the global pandemic.
"Global air traffic has come to a virtual standstill in recent months. This has impacted our quarterly results to an unprecedented extent.
"In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this," board chairman Carsten Spohr said in a statement.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.