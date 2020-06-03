Lesotho confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases from citizens who returned from WC
The health ministry said they were among 421 people tested between 22 and 28 May.
MASERU - Lesotho has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases - two citizens who returned home from the Western Cape.
This brings to four the total number of confirmed cases in the kingdom and the first two have recovered.
The health ministry said that the two were residents of the District of Qacha’s Nek, which borders the Eastern Cape.
One of them was tested on arrival at the Tele border, while the second crossed illegally but was reported by neighbours later.
The first two cases of citizens who returned home from Saudi Arabia and South Africa have both recovered and tested negative.
Lesotho said it had conducted 1,515 tests to date.
