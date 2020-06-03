KZN police arrest suspect for murder of 6-year-old girl

According to the child’s mother, the six-year-old was kidnapped on Glendale Road near Shayamoya on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a young girl who had been snatched from a car in KwaZulu-Natal has been found.

It's understood the kidnapper opened the car door and snatched the sleeping child when her mother had slowed down at a speed bump.

The child’s body was later found in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley.

“After an intensive investigation, a 42-year-old woman was taken in for questioning by police yesterday. Detectives enlisted the services of the Umhlali Search and Rescue Unit to assist in the search for the missing child,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker in a statement.

“Police detained the suspect at Umhlali police station and she will be charged for murder. She is expected to appear at the Umhlali Magistrates Court on tomorrow,” he added.