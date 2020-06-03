KZN police arrest suspect for murder of 6-year-old girl
According to the child’s mother, the six-year-old was kidnapped on Glendale Road near Shayamoya on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The body of a young girl who had been snatched from a car in KwaZulu-Natal has been found.
According to the child’s mother, the six-year-old was kidnapped on Glendale Road near Shayamoya on Sunday.
It's understood the kidnapper opened the car door and snatched the sleeping child when her mother had slowed down at a speed bump.
The child’s body was later found in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley.
“After an intensive investigation, a 42-year-old woman was taken in for questioning by police yesterday. Detectives enlisted the services of the Umhlali Search and Rescue Unit to assist in the search for the missing child,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker in a statement.
“Police detained the suspect at Umhlali police station and she will be charged for murder. She is expected to appear at the Umhlali Magistrates Court on tomorrow,” he added.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.