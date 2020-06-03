JMPD officer in serious condition after shootout in Turffontein

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer and a suspect have been wounded in a shootout in Turffontein.

On Tuesday night, two officers stopped a car and a passenger opened fire.

The officers retaliated, wounding one suspect.

The man was taken to hospital under police guard.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the officer was in a serious, but stable, condition following the shootout.

“It was also established that the vehicle was reported stolen and the firearm used by the suspects was found in the vehicle. A case of attempted murder and possession of a stolen vehicle was opened for further investigation,” Fihla said.