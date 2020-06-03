Informal settlement near Vlakfontein vows to reconnect illegal power supply

City Power, along with Johannesburg Metro Police and the SAPS, raided the area on Wednesday and disconnected power from 30 houses which were caught selling electricity to those living in the informal settlement.

JOHANNESBURG - As City Power ticks Vlakfontein off its list of places to raid, residents of Phumula Mqashi, a nearby informal settlement, said that they would reconnect their illegal power connections before the end of the day.

City Power, along with Johannesburg Metro Police and the SAPS, raided the area on Wednesday and disconnected power from 30 houses which were caught selling electricity to those living in the informal settlement.

Vlakfontein is one of the areas that contributes to the R2 billion in losses incurred by City Power due to illegal connections.

"We are going to connect again and again until we find electricity at Phumula Mqashi," one man said.

The residents of Phumula Mqashi are livid.

#CityPowerRaids Vlaakfontein is a problematic area for City Power. It costs City Power millions annually because of illegal connections. Some residents in Vlaakfontein have illegally connected power to an informal settlement called Phumula Nqashi nearby. KM pic.twitter.com/NFAVkzsfVZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2020

#CityPowerRaids Mme Roseline Tsotetsi is a resident in Vlaakfontein. She has been selling power illegally from her house to the residents of Phumula Mqashi, a nearby informal settlement. pic.twitter.com/SjMWp3NEpC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2020

They have accused government of forgetting about them until election season and making no attempts to give them water and sanitation.

"The government knows that we are here. When it's time to vote, the EFF and the ANC both campaign here but when it's time to provide essential services for us, there is nobody."

City Power said that it costs R11,000 for power to be reconnected in a house found guilty of illegal connections.

But this man is hopeful that their power will be allowed back on by this evening.

"If they connect again, the police are not going to be there, even if they're there, we'll remove them and collect."

City Power said that the police and private security had been deployed in the area to help stop illegal connections.