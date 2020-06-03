Govt facing court action over foreign nationals' access to COVID-19 grant
The special COVID-19 grant is open to South African citizens, refugee status holders and permanent residents only.
CAPE TOWN - An organisation representing refugees is taking government to court to give asylum seekers and special permit holders access a special COVID-19 grant.
The R350 grant aims to provide relief amid the pandemic.
It is open to South African citizens, refugee status holders and permanent residents only.
The Scalabrini Centre argues that the suffering experienced by asylum seekers and special permit holders is particularly severe because their visas may have expired under lockdown.
This may have led to dismissal, no income and frozen bank accounts.
The centre added that many asylum seekers were excluded from government food parcels as a 13-digit ID number was required to register.
Scalabrini's Sally Gandar said that before deciding to head to court, they wrote to the Social Development Department, SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Presidency.
"We haven't had an appropriate response, so we've decided to approach the court. We are expected in court the day after Youth Day, on 17 June, in the North Gauteng High Court, which is in Pretoria."
Gandar said that it was irrational and unreasonable to exclude such persons from applying for the grant solely on the basis of their nationality or immigration status.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.